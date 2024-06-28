TODAY is another day to celebrate an iconic personality, a rare gem, leader par excellence cum masterpiece of selfless service. June 28th of every year is a day to cherish and honor a shining star in the firmament of public service, a champion of the people, and a true statesman – Rep. Abass Adigun, who is popularly known as Agboworin, the lawmaker representing Ibadan South East/North East federal constituency and Chairman, House Committee on Narcotic Drugs. Like a golden thread, his life has woven a fabric of hope, inspiration, and progress, touching countless hearts and transforming lives.

As we honour this icon on his 55th birthday, we pay tribute to his unwavering dedication, unshakeable optimism, and unrelenting drive to make a difference in the political history of his constituency. Join me as I unfurl the banners of celebration, sounding the trumpets of praise, and adorning him with 55 garlands of appreciation, gratitude, and love. Apart from being a dedicated, hardworking leader, Agboworin’s selfless commitment to the greater good of those around him is astonishingly superb. Since he left the US. Military and returned home for politics, Agboworin has dedicated his life to serving others, working tirelessly to improve the lives of his constituents, and leaving an indelible mark on the political landscape of the constituency he represents. His unwavering commitment to the people, his unshakeable optimism, and his unrelenting drive will, no doubt, inspire generations of leaders and citizens alike.

As friends and lovers celebrate this milestone birthday, we remember his numerous achievements, his legislative prowess, and his unwavering advocacy for the voiceless. We celebrate his life, his legacy, and his unwavering dedication to public service. We honor a leader who has truly made a difference; a leader who has left a lasting impact on the lives of the people.

Indeed, Agboworin’s quality leadership and representation is verisimilitude to one person’s life on countless others, and the enduring legacy that can be built through hard work and perseverance. He represents what it means to be a true servant-leader. His life’s work has been a masterclass in humility, empathy, and kindness. He has touched lives, transformed communities. Undoubtedly, his unrelenting drive has made him a beloved figure and a champion of the voiceless.

Happy 55th birthday, Rep Agboworin. May your life continue to be a blessing to the people. May your legacy inspire generations to come. And may your unwavering commitment to public service continue to be a beacon of hope for our state and our nation at large.

