ADC Coalition: Aregbesola seeks unity to dislodge APC in 2027

The Interim National Secretary of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola, has expressed optimism that the coalition will dislodge President Bola Tinubu and the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in the 2027 general election.

Speaking during a stakeholders’ meeting in Akure, the Ondo State capital, on Thursday, Aregbesola called on party members and coalition stakeholders to unite ahead of the next general elections, stressing the need to unseat the ruling APC.

The former Minister of Interior and former Governor of Osun State urged members to set aside personal interests and work towards the shared goal of national recovery through the coalition platform.

He charged members of the ADC-led coalition to focus on the collective mission of salvaging Nigeria from what he described as a declining state under APC rule.

The former governor revealed that prominent opposition leaders, including former Vice President Atiku Abubakar and Labour Party’s Peter Obi, are backing the coalition movement, which recently adopted the ADC as its political platform to contest future elections.

He said:

“Let us work together, let us put personal interest aside, and let’s unite. It is that unity we need. We should remember that we have many elections ahead—presidential, National Assembly, and state assembly elections.



“We still have time, but it is a big task. If we unite, we won’t be defeated. Unity is very paramount in this situation.”

Also speaking at the meeting, the 2024 governorship candidate of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) in Ondo State, Hon. Gbenga Edema, said the meeting was an opportunity for the coalition’s national leadership to update the state chapter on recent developments.

He said:

“Less than two weeks ago, the coalition decided to adopt the African Democratic Congress (ADC) as the platform for managing our affairs as a political party.

“Since then, we have not had the opportunity or privilege of someone at the national level to brief us. And when he came, he gave us a lot of insight.

“Even the court cases people have been hyping—he spoke about them and made it clear that such cases have no merit. They don’t affect our activities.

“It’s only a storm in a teacup, which the opposition or the ruling party is trying to hype. He has briefed us on many issues that we should be aware of.”

Edema, however, accused the APC of stoking unnecessary panic through propaganda, saying the coalition remains focused on its mission to unseat the ruling party.

Also speaking, a former Special Adviser on Political and Mobilisation Matters to ex-Governor Olusegun Mimiko of Ondo State, Akin Akinbobola, said the country is in crisis and needs urgent rescue through a unified opposition. He noted that the coalition is on the right path to saving the nation.

He said:

“Our leader has spoken to us about the need for people of progressive and like minds to come together and rescue this country from the titanic situation we’ve found ourselves in.

“Nigeria is sinking, and we must salvage it. The hardship, hunger, insecurity, and collapse of almost every sector—due to poor security, inadequate infrastructure, and lack of transparency in governance—are overwhelming.

“There’s a need for those who desire progress and development for this nation to come together. That’s what the coalition is offering, using the ADC as the vehicle to achieve that.”

Akinbobola, who was also a former Chairman of the Ondo State Football Agency and Senior Special Assistant to former Governor Mimiko, hinted that more members of the ruling party will soon join the ADC.

“The last meeting, held about four days ago, had about 10 political parties in attendance, and we’re just getting started.

“This meeting is to fraternize and identify where everyone stands. By the time we hold a formal meeting and establish a formal structure, I can assure you that we’ll be far more than that.”

He emphasized:

“If you have a large army, it becomes more difficult to manage than when you have a smaller, more coordinated one.

“The coalition’s transformation into the ADC represents a large army, which is why he’s stressing that there should be no disagreements. We must manage our situation effectively.

“But there’s room for everyone in this army, and I can assure you, it’s going to be like a tsunami sweeping across the state.”

