65th Independence: Do not lose hope, Jonathan urges Nigerians

Former President Dr Goodluck Jonathan has urged Nigerians not to despair despite the current challenges in the land, but to continue to nurture hope in the possibilities of greatness within the country.

Dr Jonathan stated this in his goodwill message to Nigerians on the occasion of the 65th Independence Anniversary, which, he said, “offers us an opportunity to reflect on our collective journey of nation-building.”

The former President wrote:

“Our nation marks another significant milestone in its journey to nationhood. As we celebrate 65 years of independence from colonial rule, this moment offers us an opportunity to reflect on our collective journey of nation-building; on the challenges we have faced, and on the vast possibilities that still lie ahead.

“It is true that we face challenges that could test our sense of hope: insecurity, economic disparities, and institutions that often struggle to deliver on the promises of improved wellbeing, peace and security.

“Yet, as citizens, we must not lose faith. We must continue to nurture hope and sustain belief in the nation’s enormous potential and the resilience of the people.

“Nigeria is a blessed nation, endowed with vast land, abundant natural resources, and, above all, the ingenuity and creativity of the people.

“Our cultural richness, our knowledge, and our wisdom have continued to distinguish Nigerians across every sphere of human endeavour, both at home and abroad.

“As we look to the future, let patriotism guide our actions. Let us hold firmly to optimism and faith, knowing that the greatness of our country is within reach if we remain united and steadfast. May our nation continue to rise in strength and purpose.”

