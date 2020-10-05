2020 Customer service week: AEDC to donate food items to orphanages

The Abuja Electricity Distribution Company (AEDC) on Sunday, said it would distribute food items to orphanages to mark its 2020 customer service week.

It stated that the week was set aside to give back and appreciate its customers for their loyalty to the company.

The Managing Director (MD), Dr Ernest Mupwaya in a statement issued by the General Manager, Corporate Communications, Mr Oyebode Fadipe said the customer service week, themed – “Dream Team”, highlights the significance of teamwork and collaboration in providing outstanding service to all customers demonstrated during the COVID-19 lockdown period.

“This is an auspicious period to demonstrate our appreciation to our esteemed customers and recognise the importance of customer service excellence within an organisation,” he said.

According to him, the company, during the pandemic period, embraced new work arrangements which rather than diminish the service levels to customers enhanced it as the company continued to strive for excellence while adapting to the change that was necessary following the outbreak of the pandemic.

“Some of the activities listed for the customer service week include visitation to one of the orphanage homes in Abuja where the company will donate food items such as 3 bags 50kg rice, 3 bags of salt, 20 litres of palm oil, 25 litres of vegetable oil, 100 tubers of yam and 20 cartons of indomie, tissue paper.

“It will be recalled that in order to continue to ensure customer satisfaction, AEDC equipped its customer service centre with state-of-the-art facilities, which rest on a robust integrated commercial management system, which enables customers to register their complaints anywhere they are at any point in time.

“The customer-centric disposition of AEDC has been widely acknowledged by stakeholders including some customer advocacy groups such as the Network for Electricity Consumers Association of Nigeria (NECAN) and Nigeria Consumer Protection Network (NCPN),” he said.

