THE World Health Organisation (WHO) has said that nearly one-third (31 percent) of adults worldwide, approximately 1.8 billion people, did not meet the recommended levels of physical activity in 2022.

The study, undertaken by researchers from the WHO together with academic colleagues and published in The Lancet Global Health journal, points to a worrying trend of physical inactivity among adults, which has increased by about 5 percentage points between 2010 and 2022.

If the trend continues, levels of inactivity are projected to further rise to 35 percent by 2030, and the world is currently off track from meeting the global target to reduce physical inactivity by 2030.

According to the report, the highest rates of physical inactivity were observed in the high-income Asia Pacific region (48 percent) and South Asia (45 percent), with levels of inactivity in other regions ranging from 28 percent in high-income Western countries to 14 percent in Oceania.

They declared concern about the disparity between gender and age, as physical inactivity is still more common among women globally compared with men, with inactivity rates of 34% percent compared to 29 percent.

In addition, they reported that people over 60 are less active than other adults, underscoring the importance of promoting physical activity for older adults.

WHO Director-General, Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, stated that these new findings highlight a lost opportunity to reduce cancer and heart disease and improve mental well-being through increased physical activity.

He declared, “We must renew our commitments to increasing levels of physical activity and prioritise bold action, including strengthened policies and increased funding, to reverse this worrying trend.”

Director of Health Promotion at WHO, Dr Rüdiger Krech, however, declared physical inactivity as a silent threat to global health, contributing significantly to the burden of chronic diseases.

He declared that we need to find innovative ways to motivate people to be more active, considering factors like age, environment, and cultural background.

“By making physical activity accessible, affordable, and enjoyable for all, we can significantly reduce the risk of non-communicable diseases and create a population that is healthier and more productive,” he said.

The World Health Organisation (WHO) recommends that adults have 150 minutes of moderate-intensity or 75 minutes of vigorous-intensity physical activity, or equivalent, per week. Physical inactivity puts adults at greater risk of cardiovascular diseases such as heart attacks and strokes, type 2 diabetes, dementia, and cancers such as breast and colon.

