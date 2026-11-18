World number one, Alexander Zverev, has said he will defend himself against a lawsuit filed by his former partner, Brenda Patea, over comments he allegedly made about the outcome of his domestic abuse trial in Germany.

Patea is seeking damages and an injunction to prevent the German tennis player from repeating statements suggesting that his innocence had been established after the criminal proceedings against him were discontinued.

Zverev was issued with a penalty order for bodily harm against Patea in October 2023, and he contested the order and denied the allegations.

A public trial began in Berlin in June 2024 but was terminated after both parties agreed to end the proceedings. The court said the decision was not a verdict and did not determine Zverev’s guilt or innocence, adding that Patea had expressed a wish to end the trial.

The court also confirmed that the parties had reached a separate settlement.

However, in September, Patea’s lawyers filed a civil complaint in Berlin over an interview Zverev gave to French newspaper L’Equipe in June 2024, the day after he won his first Grand Slam title at the French Open.

According to the complaint, Zverev allegedly told the newspaper that his innocence had been proven.

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The lawsuit asks the court to prevent him from repeating the statement, with a proposed fine of up to €250,000 (£209,000) for any breach. Patea is also seeking damages over the alleged impact of the comments.

Her lawyer, Michael Scheele, told BBC Sport that Zverev was not convicted but was also not acquitted because the proceedings were discontinued without a judgment.

“He was not found guilty, but he was not acquitted and they signed an agreement in which he committed not to talk about this case any more,” Scheele said.

“Instead he has said that it has been proven that he was not guilty. It’s simply false.”

Scheele added that Patea wanted to prevent the statement from being repeated, particularly because she had faced accusations of trying to make money from the case.

Zverev is being represented by Berlin law firm Schertz Bergmann, which confirmed that he would challenge the civil lawsuit.

“Our client will defend himself against the lawsuit,” the law firm said.

It argued that, if Zverev made the statement in the form alleged, it would amount to an expression of opinion protected under Article 5(1) of the German Basic Law.

The lawyers said Zverev was entitled to express his personal belief that he had done everything possible to refute the allegations and considered his innocence confirmed by the outcome of the criminal proceedings.

They also maintained that the proceedings were discontinued without any finding of guilt and that the presumption of innocence remained unaffected.

The settlement in June 2024 was reached on the day Zverev qualified for the French Open final for the first time.

At a news conference afterwards, he was asked by BBC Sport whether he had reservations about missing the opportunity to clear his name in court.

“That’s what dropping the case is. That is innocence,” Zverev replied.

“They’re not going to drop the case if you’re guilty. I don’t know what translations you have, but that’s what it means.

“Done. We move on. I never ever want to hear another question about the subject again. That goes out to everybody.”