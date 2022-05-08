Zuma film festival: Minister urges filmmakers to unite Nigeria, promote Africa

Nigerian filmmakers have been urged to use their talent in filmmaking to sustain the unity of Nigeria and promote African heritage to the outside world.

Nigeria’s Minister of Information and Culture Alhaji Lai Muhammed, made the call while presenting awards at the closing ceremony of Zuma Film Festival held in Abuja, Nigeria with the theme ‘show the money’.

“I do hope that this year’s film festival has shown filmmakers how they can exploit new platforms not only to see the money but also touch and keep it for the increase in profitability and global reach for their films.”

The minister noted that he is proud that the Nigerian film industry today is now the most important platform for showcasing the country’s arts and culture to the outside world.

In her remarks, the Minister of State for Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Dr Ramatu Aliyu, said that Nollywood must be given the necessary support to thrive better and compete favourably in the global film market.

This, she noted, can only be achieved through robust partnership and collaboration.





Dr Aliyu called on members of the Nigerian industry to unite and ensure constructive and healthy competition among them.

Also speaking, the Managing Director of Nigeria Film Corporation, Mr Chidia Maduekwe, believes that the creative economy of Nigeria can only grow further if programmes like Zuma film festival are supported.

He said that the search and consumption of Nigerian movie content have increased tremendously due to the capacity to create jobs and wealth as well as promote peace and unity in the country.

Mr Maduekwe noted that the “government remains committed to promoting the growth of the sector by massively undertaking major policy decisions that are required. Film works must be protected.”

The climax of the Zuma Film Festival witnessed the presentation of awards to winners and lifetime legendary actors and producers.

The best actor was Ikechukwu Ike from Nigeria, the best picture was Uche Udo, Nigeria, the best foreign film went to Bangladesh, while the best student film went to Kanzi Zange from the People’s Republic of China.