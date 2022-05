Governor Babagana Umara Zulum of Borno State has emerged winner of the All Progressives Congress governorship primary in the state.

Declaring the winner, Chairman of APC Governorship and House of Assembly primaries for Borno State, Uba Maigari Ahmadu, announced that Zulum won with 1,411 votes out of 1,422 votes cast.

According to him, 1,560 registered for the primary but 1,422 voters were accredited.





Speaking after the exercise, Zulum thanked the delegates who elected him.