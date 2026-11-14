Zulum suspends Dikwa council secretary, directors found absent from duty

…halts work on nurses’ quarters

Borno State Governor, Babagana Umara Zulum, has directed the immediate suspension of the Secretary and some Directors of Dikwa Local Government Council over alleged neglect of duty.

The governor issued the directives on Friday during a working visit to Dikwa, where he found several senior council officials absent from their duty posts.

He directed the affected officials to hand over to their respective assistants immediately.

However, the Director of Primary Healthcare and the Education Secretary were exempted from suspension because both were on duty at the time of the visit.

“Residents depend on the local government for essential services. Senior officials must report for duty and carry out their responsibilities.

Those who neglect their duties will face disciplinary action,” Babagana Zulum said.

The Governor directed the Borno State Local Government Service Commission to compile a list of the affected officials and begin the administrative process of filling the posts to ensure that council services continue.

In the same vein, the Governor also ordered the halting of construction at the nurses’ quarters after raising concerns about the quality of work.

During the visit, Babagana Zulum inspected ongoing projects at Dikwa General Hospital, the nurses’ quarters and a mega primary school.

Visibly dissatisfied with the standard of construction at the nurses’ quarters, he ordered work to stop immediately pending the engagement of another contractor.

“Public funds must deliver buildings that are safe, durable and fit for use. Every contractor must meet the approved specifications. Those who fail to do so will be held accountable in accordance with the law,” Babagana Zulum stated.

The Governor warned that contractors who fail to meet contractual specifications and approved standards would face immediate sanctions.



