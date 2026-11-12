Zulum, Sultan of Sokoto, other dignitaries expected as MUSWEN’s 11th General Assembly holds in Ibadan

Sultan of Sokoto and President-General of the Nigerian Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs (NSCIA), Alhaji Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar III, Governor of Borno State, His Excellency Professor Babagana Umara Zulum and other dignitaries are being expected at the 11th General Assembly of the Muslim Ummah of South West Nigeria (MUSWEN) scheduled to hold in Ibadan on Sunday.

MUSWEN is the umbrella body for Muslims across Ekiti, Lagos, Ogun, Ondo, Osun and Oyo States, which unites Islamic organisations, the League of Imams and Alfas, community leaders, professionals, women and youth groups in the service of Islam and the welfare of Muslims in the region. It also serve as a principal constituent of the Nigerian Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs.

Speaking during a Press Conference in Ibadan, the Oyo State capital on Thursday, President, MUSWEN, Alhaji Rasaki Oladejo, FCS, said the Assembly will take place at the University of Ibadan Mosque Auditorium, Ibadan.

He informed that the Sultan of Sokoto and President-General of the Nigerian Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs (NSCIA), Alhaji Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar III, will be the Special Guest of Honour, while the Governor of Borno State, His Excellency Professor Babagana Umara Zulum, is the Keynote Speaker.

Alhaji Oladejo, told journalists that the 11th Assembly will be the last under his leadership, as his six-year tenure ends on Sunday. He hinted that the Central Working Committee has approved the recommendations of the Shura Committee. The incoming leadership to be inaugurated comprises Alhaji Rafiu Adisa Ebiti, FCA, as President; Alhaji Thabit Wale Sonaike, FCIB, as Deputy President I; and Alhaji Jamiu Ekungba, FCA, as Deputy President II.

He stated further that the 11th General Assembly represents both a review of stewardship and a moment of transition.

One of the highpoints of the event is the presentation of scholarships to 12 female medical students — two from each of the six South-West states under the Sultan Abubakar Female Medical Student Scholarship Scheme. The awards will be presented by His Eminence, the Sultan of Sokoto. In 2027, we plan to award 120 bursaries, with the long-term goal of reaching 600 annually.