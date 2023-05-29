Governor Babagana Zulum of Borno State has renamed Maiduguri International Airport after the immediate former president Muhammadu Buhari.

Zulum announced this on Monday during his second-term swearing-in celebration at Ramat Square in Maiduguri.

He noted that, the airport formerly known as Maiduguri International Airport but is now set to be known as Muhammadu Buhari International Airport, Maiduguri.

According to him, Buhari has done his best for people of Borno and Nigeria at large.

He said people of Borno State will never forget Buhari for bringing peace to the state and North-East region.

“We all have obligation to make Borno work. For me, that many of you address me with the prefix of Your Excellency, you remind me that I am required to deliver excellence in order to merit that title.

“Leadership, for me, has less to do with the title but more to do with the services we can render, more to do with the peace we can establish, the progress we can develop and the social, economic and environmental changes we can bring.”

“Our vision is to open more pathways to progress for the people of Borno by opening up the rural areas, bringing services closer to the people more especially setting up 27 microfinance banks to ensure financial inclusion of our people, setting up 27 ICT centres in the state, listening to the people, identifying, nurturing and developing talents that will take Borno to the next level in the nearest future,” Zulum added.

