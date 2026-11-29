Borno State Governor, Professor Babagana Umara Zulum, has promised to construct the Gamboru–Rann road to boost economic activity and ease the movement of people and goods.

The governor made the promise on Sunday at an All Progressives Congress (APC) campaign rally in Rann, headquarters of the Kala/Balge Local Government Area.

Rann borders the Republic of Cameroon and is strategically important because of its commercial and trade routes linking Borno to neighbouring countries.

Babagana Zulum described the road as very dear to his heart. He said work on its first phase, covering five kilometres, would begin before the end of his tenure.

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“I am very passionate about the Gamboru–Rann road. I want to assure you that construction of the first phase of five kilometres will commence before the end of my tenure, and when Engr Mustapha Gubio comes in, he will continue with the project, Insha Allah,” Babagana Zulum said.

He told the cheering crowd that the state would build a new Information and Communication Technology (ICT) centre in the town.

He also said the Higher Islamic College and the secondary school under construction would be completed and inaugurated before 29 May, 2027.

“Construction of the new secondary school has been completed, and the mega Higher Islamic College will soon be completed. We will also build an ICT centre and inaugurate all of them before the end of my tenure,” he added.

The Governor thanked the people of Kala/Balge for turning out in large numbers and for supporting his administration. He urged them to vote for President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and all the other APC candidates.

The APC governorship candidate, Engr. Mustapha Gubio, promised the people of Kala/Balge more development projects, including roads.

APC Deputy National Chairman (North), Hon. Ali Bukar Dalori, Senator representing Borno Central, Senator Kaka Shehu Lawan, SAN, and House of Representatives candidate for Bama/Ngala/Kala-Balge, Hon. Mustapha Abdullahi (Babani), thanked the people for coming out to the rally and urged them to turn out in large numbers again for the 2027 general elections.

The rally was attended by the APC deputy governorship candidate, Hon. Ali Abdullahi Isa; member representing Maiduguri Metropolitan in the House of Representatives, Hon. Abdulkadir Rahis; member representing Marte/Monguno/Nganzai, Hon. Bukar Talba; former Senator Baba Kaka Bashir Garbai; members of the state assembly; APC State Chairman, Hon. Bello Ayuba; party executives; and other stakeholders.