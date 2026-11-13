Zulum moves to bolster security, revitalise trade along Borno highway

Borno State Governor, Professor Babagana Umara Zulum, has assured that he will provide the needed support to strengthen security along the Maiduguri–Mafa–Dikwa–Ngala highway, ensure safe travel and revive trade in communities recovering from years of insurgency.
The governor gave the assurance on Friday during a visit to the headquarters of the 24 Task Force Brigade in Dikwa Local Government Area, where he met with the Brigade Commander, Brigadier General Aminu Gumel.
“My visit is primarily aimed at exploring measures to strengthen security along the strategic economic corridor, which connects Maiduguri to several communities in eastern Borno and serves as a vital route for trade, transportation and cross-border commercial activities,” Zulum said.
The highway links communities along the corridor to markets and facilitates the movement of agricultural produce, essential commodities and other goods.
Zulum also said improving security along the route would help residents to travel safely, trade and rebuild their livelihoods.
Addressing troops preparing for deployment to Maiwa and Koshebe villages, the governor pledged to provide operational logistics and sustain welfare support.
He announced ₦50,000 support for each soldier preparing for deployment to the two communities.
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The governor’s administration has consistently supported military operations with logistics and welfare assistance as part of efforts to improve security and help displaced residents return to their communities.
The governor was accompanied on the visit by the member representing Monguno/Nganzai/Marte Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives, Engr Bukar Talba; the member representing Dikwa Constituency in the State House of Assembly, Mohammed Zakariya; the Commissioner for Information and Internal Security, Professor Usman Tar; the Commissioner for Local Government and Emirate Affairs, Sugun Mai Mele; and other senior government officials.
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