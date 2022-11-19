Zulum mourns aid worker killed by soldier in Borno

State Governor, Babagana Zulum, has commiserated with the United Nations and all humanitarian communities in the state over the killing of an aid worker by an unruly soldier, on Thursday in Damboa.

In a statement signed by himself, on Friday in Maiduguri, Zulum said that he was shocked and deeply saddened by the incident that cost the lives of two persons and injured one other in Damboa Thursday.

“My condolence goes to the family of Mrs Alem Muluseta, her colleagues at Medicine de Monde (DM), the whole Humanitarian Community and the United Nations, who continually make huge sacrifices to support our people.”

“My condolence also goes to the families of gallant soldiers who lost their lives in trying to restrain the perpetrator.”

He remarked that the incident was unfortunate and may not be unconnected with the mental health of the soldier involved.

He assured that the wounded UN staff will be supported by the Borno State government in order for him to be fully recovered.

“We will do all we can to continue to support him to get what he needs until he recovers.

“I want to assure our partners and the general public that this is an isolated incidence and the military is investigating what happened”.

“We remain confident that our Military and other security agencies are committed to ensuring peace and security of lives and property in Borno state.”

“We will continue to work together with the Military, and our partners to support Mental Health Programs in the Theatre”, Zulum added.

