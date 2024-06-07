Borno Governor, Babagana Umara Zulum, has vowed to take decisive action against Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) engaging in criminal activities in camps across the state.

Speaking in Maiduguri on Friday, Governor Zulum expressed concern over the proliferation of illegal activities in the camps, including prostitution, armed robbery, and theft, stressing that his administration will no longer tolerate such behaviour.

The governor’s remarks came during the official flagging off of the resettlement of over 11,000 IDPs at Muna camp. The resettlement program, which will see 11,950 households return to their ancestral homes in Bama, Kukawa, Marta, Mafa, Konduga, and Ngamboru, among others, is part of the state government’s efforts to restore peace and stability in the state. The state government will provide monthly stipends to support the returnees.

According to Zulum, each household will receive a resettlement package, in addition to food and items. Governor Zulum urged the Borno State Geographic Information Service (BOGIS) to take control of the land and utilise it for the benefit of the people.

He explained that the government is not forcing anyone to return home, the Governor emphasised that the camps must be closed to ensure peace and stability in the state. He encouraged returnees to engage in productive activities like farming and fishing in their communities, assuring them of the presence of security personnel to ensure their safety.

The permanent Secretary of the Reconstruction Rehabilitation and Resettlement ministry, Engr. Goni Lawal said that the return is voluntary, with no one being forced to leave the camp.

The closure of IDP camps is a key objective in restoring peace in the state, fulfilling Governor Zulum’s campaign promise to return all IDPs to their ancestral homes. This milestone marks a significant step towards reintegrating IDPs into their communities and rebuilding lives in Borno State.

Dignitaries in attendance at the event included commissioners, local government chairmen and other top government officials in the state.

