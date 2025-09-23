Zulum chairs inaugural implementation committee to revitalise NNDC

… assures management, staff of committee’s tirelessly work to restore NNDC to full potential

Borno State Governor, Babagana Umara Zulum, has assumed leadership of the implementation committee set up to revitalise the New Nigeria Development Company Limited (NNDC).

Zulum, therefore, reaffirmed the commitment of the Northern Governors’ Forum to reposition the New Nigeria Development Company Limited (NNDC) to a viable platform of regional economic growth.

The governor is chairing the implementation committee for the revitalisation of the company, which has Governors of Kwara, Zamfara and Plateau States as members.

The NNDC, which is now moribund, will be repositioned to become a leading development finance institution, driving the commercial and industrial growth of the 19 Northern States through strategic investments and a diversified portfolio.

At the inaugural meeting held on Monday, at the office of the Kaduna State Secretary to the Government in Kaduna, the Governor thanked the Northern Governors’ Forum for appointing an implementation Committee for the restructuring of the NNDC.

He recalled that in 2018, the Northern Governors’ Forum constituted a Technical Committee that submitted its report on restructuring the NNDC.

“Let me first and foremost commend the Northern Governors’ Forum for appointing this very important committee to see that NNDC is back on stream,” Babagana Zulum stated.

“This committee, under my leadership, was set up based on that report of the Technical Committee to ensure smooth execution in line with global best practices, he added.

The Governor also assured both management and staff of the company that the committee will work tirelessly to restore the NNDC to its full potential.

He emphasised that “NNDC remains the strongest economic legacy uniting the 19 Northern States symbolised by its iconic 10-storey headquarters building in Kaduna, which must be preserved”.

He further pledged that the committee would not only tackle the company’s institutional challenges but also address staff welfare.

To this end, a feedback mechanism will be created to incorporate staff input in the restructuring process.

The meeting had in attendance Deputy Governors of Zamfara, Mani Malam Mummuni; Kwara, Kayode Alabi; and that of Plateau, Josephine Piyo; SSG of Adamawa state, and acting Chief of Staff to Borno State Governor, Dr Babagana Mustapha Mallumbe.

Others included Group Managing Director (GMD) and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Shehu Usman Mai-Bornu; Executive Director, Management Services Directorate (MSD) Abdulkareem Mohammed Sani, and Executive Director, Investment Supervision Directorate, Khalil Alhassan Hamzat.

