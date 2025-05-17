Zulum bans indiscriminate felling of trees in Borno

In a bid to curb environmental degradation and promote public hygiene, Borno State Governor, Professor Babagana Umara Zulum, has signed two executive orders prohibiting the indiscriminate felling of trees and declaring the first Saturday of every month as sanitation day across the state.

Speaking at Government House, Maiduguri, Zulum said the executive order against tree felling is part of his administration’s efforts to address growing environmental challenges and enhance public health.

The Governor expressed deep concern over the rising incidence of tree felling, noting its threat to the ecosystem and future generations.

“Pursuant to the powers conferred on me by Section 14(2) and Section 20 of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria 1999 (as amended), the Felling of Trees Law, Cap 53, Laws of Borno State, 1994, and all other enabling laws, I, Prof. Babagana Umara Zulum, Governor of Borno State, hereby declare that the indiscriminate felling of trees is prohibited forthwith,” he said.

He explained that anyone found cutting trees without authorisation would face sanctions, adding that first-time offenders would be liable to a fine of N250,000 or imprisonment for up to three years, while subsequent offenders would face a fine of N500,000 or imprisonment for up to five years, or both.

Similarly, the governor signed a second executive order making monthly sanitation compulsory, stressing that the initiative aims to improve environmental cleanliness and prevent disease outbreaks. “By this order, I declare the first Saturday of every month as Sanitation Day throughout Borno State,” Zulum declared.

He added that the Sanitation Court would try offenders, warning that violators would face sanctions, with first-time offenders liable to a fine of N100,000 or imprisonment for up to two years, and repeat offenders facing up to five years in jail.

The governor disclosed that he would soon sign an additional executive order to regulate scrap metal scavenging and trading, noting that violators would face stiff penalties.

He directed the Borno State Police Command and relevant agencies to enforce the executive orders, warning that acts undermining environmental safety and sustainability would not be tolerated.

