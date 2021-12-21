Zulum approves one month salary bonus for CJTF, hunters fighting Boko Haram

Governor Babagana Umara Zulum has urged the Civilian Joint Task Force (CJTF) and hunters to be gallant and discipline in complementing the efforts of the military and other security agents in the fight against Boko Haram insurgents in Borno.

Zulum who made the call in Maiduguri on Monday while addressing the group leaders of CJTF and hunters commended them for a job well done, so far, marking the end of the year 2021.

To motivate the CJTF and hunters to work harder in their quest for total peace in Borno, Zulum announced that the state government has approved one month salary bonus to Civilian Joint Task Force, (CJTF) and Hunters fighting Boko Haram as the end of the year gift.

He said “You all, our gallant volunteers, have been working assiduously to secure Borno State. Even though you are in the thousands, there is no amount of support that is too much considering the sacrifices you make.

“On behalf of the entire people of Borno, I convey our deepest appreciation. We are eternally grateful for all the sacrifices you have been making. Thank you so much.”

While addressing sanitation workers Zulum said, “Many of you rise as early as 6am to clean the streets. Many of you are involved in the cleaning of our communities before reconstruction. We recognized that your contributions are very essential and we thank you so much.”

The group leaders of CJTF and hunters, in their separate remarks, promised to remain gallants and discipline in the fight against Boko Haram insurgents as part of their contribution to Borno State and its people.

