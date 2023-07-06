Governor Babagana Umara Zulum has appointed Associate Professor Bello Alhaji Ibrahim as the new Executive Chairman of Borno State Internal Revenue Service (BIRS).

The appointment was announced in a statement issued by the Governor’s spokesman, Malam Isa Gusau, in Maiduguri on Thursday.

Malam Gusau noted that Bello previously served as the Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Borno Renaissance Micro Finance Bank from December 2019 until his latest appointment.

According to him, the 55-year-old associate professor holds a PhD, MSc, and Bachelor’s Degree, all in Economics from the University of Maiduguri.

“Associate Professor Bello is a consummate teacher, researcher, banker, economist, and expert in advising, implementing, monitoring, and evaluating multi-sectoral community projects of the World Bank,” said Malam Gusau.

He further highlighted Professor Bello’s career history, stating that he began his working career at the Borno State Hospitals Management Board as a personnel officer from 1992 to 1993.

He then transitioned to Kashim Ibrahim College of Education, Maiduguri, where he served as academic staff from 1993 to 2000.

From 2000 to 2007, Professor Bello worked as an operations manager at Unity Bank PLC before returning to academia in 2007 as an academic staff at the University of Maiduguri until 2015. He subsequently joined Northwest University in Kano as academic staff from 2015 to 2019.

“In December 2019, Bello joined Borno State University as an academic staff,” added Malam Gusau.

