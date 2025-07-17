Zuckerberg, Meta shareholders settle $8bn Facebook privacy lawsuit

Mark Zuckerberg and shareholders of Meta Platforms have reached a settlement in a lawsuit that sought $8 billion in damages over repeated privacy violations on Facebook, a lawyer representing shareholders said Thursday in a Delaware courtroom.

The specifics of the settlement were not disclosed. Defense attorneys did not speak during the brief court session.

Delaware Judge Kathaleen McCormick, who was presiding over the case, ended the trial on what would have been its second day and commended both sides for reaching an agreement.

“This settlement may bring relief to the parties involved, but it’s a missed opportunity for public accountability,” said Jason Kint, head of Digital Content Next, a trade group representing content creators.

Sam Closic, the plaintiffs’ lawyer, told the court the deal came together quickly.

Marc Andreessen, a Meta board member and defendant in the case, had been scheduled to testify Thursday.

Other defendants included Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg and former COO Sheryl Sandberg. The shareholders’ lawsuit aimed to hold them personally responsible for billions of dollars in legal expenses and regulatory fines.

The lawsuit followed a $5 billion penalty imposed by the Federal Trade Commission in 2019 after Facebook was found to have violated a 2012 agreement to protect user data. Shareholders claimed company leadership ignored that agreement and allowed ongoing privacy lapses.

They argued the defendants should cover the costs using their own money. The defense rejected these accusations, calling them “extreme claims.”

Meta, formerly known as Facebook until a name change in 2021, did not comment on the settlement. A lawyer for the defense also did not respond to requests for comment.

The trial was expected to continue into next week, with Zuckerberg scheduled to testify Monday and Sandberg on Wednesday. Former board members Peter Thiel, co-founder of Palantir Technologies, and Reed Hastings, co-founder of Netflix, were also expected to take the stand.

Shareholders alleged that Meta’s leadership failed to ensure compliance with the 2012 FTC agreement and claimed that Zuckerberg and Sandberg knowingly operated Facebook in ways that violated data privacy rules.

The case stemmed from the Cambridge Analytica scandal, where the now-defunct political consulting firm accessed data from millions of Facebook users during Donald Trump’s 2016 presidential campaign. That controversy helped trigger the record FTC fine.

During Wednesday’s proceedings, an expert witness for the plaintiffs pointed to “gaps and weaknesses” in Facebook’s privacy policies but stopped short of confirming a breach of the FTC deal.

Also on Wednesday, former board member Jeffrey Zients testified that Facebook’s decision to accept the FTC fine wasn’t made to shield Zuckerberg from personal legal consequences, countering one of the plaintiffs’ key arguments.

Meta has said on its website that it has invested billions since 2019 to improve user privacy.

The trial would have been one of the rare occasions where Zuckerberg faced tough questions under oath. A similar opportunity arose in 2017 during a lawsuit about a plan to issue a new class of Facebook stock, but that case also settled before he took the stand.

“Facebook has successfully remade the ‘Cambridge Analytica’ scandal about a few bad actors rather than an unraveling of its entire business model of surveillance capitalism and the reciprocal, unbridled sharing of personal data,” said Kint. “That reckoning is now left unresolved.”