Zonta Club 11 new president, Adegbile, makes case for girl-child, women

Scholars and parents have once again called for the total protection and encouragement the girl-child and women in the society even as they called on government at all levels to be more responsive to the plight of women and address some of the challenges confronting them.

Zonta International is a leading global organization of professional s empowering women and girls through service and advocacy initiatives and educational programmes with the goal to achieving gender equality.

Speaking at the inauguration ceremony of President of Zonta Club of Ibadan 11 held at Zonta Multi-purpose hall, Jericho, Ibadan, the head of Department of Medicine, University of Ibadan and University College Hospital, Professor Adebola Ogunbiyi noted that lack of education for women and the girl child accounted for rise in gender-based violence.

The event witnessed the installation of Dr Olufunmi Adegbile as the 2022-2023 Biennium President and the induction of new board members and fund raising luncheon, as Adegbile pledged that Zonta Club of Ibadan under her watch will continue to use its influence with the government to implement policies against gender-based violence like wife-beating, widow neglect, unwelcome sexual advances, rape, female genital mutilation/child brides among other challenges confronting the girl child and women.

“Under my administration for this biennium, a total of N38.5m will be spent to carry out the following projects: attention will be given to Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics. “We will train about 1,000 young girls in digital/coding literacy and provide 20 undergraduate projects in Engineering and Science/Award scholarships through the Golden Z Club.

“There will be the provision of solar lighting for some rural communities such as Jarija, Sango Ibon etc basically to reduce constant evil/wicked perpetuation in such communities,” she said.

