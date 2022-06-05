Zoning: Youth group accuses northern govs of mischief, lobbying Vice President slot

A group Concerned All Progressives Congress (APC) Youth has expressed disappointment over actions of some northern governors who endorsed the zoning of the Presidential ticket of the party to the southern part of the country.

Salihu Hassan one of the members of the group from North Central said the 11 Northern Governors who endorsed from the zoning of the presidential ticket to the south did that just for their egocentric and morbid desire for the bargain of vice President slot.

Recall that 11 APC governors had endorsed that the presidential ticket of the party to the south, which led to the withdrawal of the Jigawa state Governor, Mohammed Badaru from the race.

He said it is a shame that Governors who cannot tackle the insecurity in their states have mischievously signed up for southern candidate for the APC, based on their selfish interest.

“We are gathered here to express our disappointment in the decision taken by 11 northern governors, just for their egocentric and morbid desire for the bargain of vice President slot.

“It is such a shame that these governors who cannot come together to make policies that would tackle issues affecting the north and Nigeria at large, which is mainly insecurity, have now mischievously signed up for southern candidate for the APC, based on their selfish interest.





“We want to call on the attention of All progressives congress and the delegates of our great party, that if we wish to remain in power come 2023 there are three main factors we must consider for any candidate that will represent the party, not just the interest of microscopic few.

Also, another member of the group Zuli Tijani said the who should emerge as the presidential candidate of the APC must have proven records in addressing insecurity at his own capacity, in his own state, which she said is an issue affecting the nation at large, particularly, the northern region, where the majority of votes come from.

“The candidate must have the backing of Nigerian youths, because 2023 is going to be a youth ballot revolution from across the country irrespective of tribe or religion.

“The candidate must have the geographical advantage to woo the chunk of the north and southern votes, by giving a sense of belonging to all, especially the south east, who will now be filled with hope as the next in line”, she added.

