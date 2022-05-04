Zoning: We shall resist attempts to politically colonise our people ― PANDEF

Pan Niger Delta Forum (PANDEF) warned the leadership of All Progressives Congress (APC) to discountenance calls by notable northern politicians and opinion leaders to perpetuate the northern presidency in the 2023 presidential election.

The PANDEF National Publicity Secretary, Hon. Ken Robinson who stated this during an exclusive interview with Nigerian Tribune, however warned that such plans have inexorable and collateral outcomes on the polity.

He said: “impressions that the both the APC and the PDP are planning to perpetuate the northern presidency are not farfetched. We have heard notable northern politicians and opinion leaders make all manner of unpatriotic and self-serving statements on the zoning of the presidency for the 2023 elections.

“So, it is plausible that there are intrigues and manoeuvres to have the two major parties in the country, that is, the All Progressives Congress (APC) and the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), both present Northern presidential candidates for the 2023 elections. But that would evoke calamitous consequences for National unity and peace.

“Do we need to acquaint these northern political pillagers and their sympathizers that the basis for any viable democracy, especially in a diverse and complex country like Nigeria, is fair and even sharing of critical political offices? And that it would be in the best interest of the nation and our democracy to ensure that the next President of Nigeria, in 2023, emerges from the South?

“We are, however, not taking the impressions of the northern self-succession agenda for granted. We are mobilizing our people and shall resist any attempt to politically colonize our people.





“PANDEF clearly and loudly reiterates that the zoning of political offices has always been an intrinsic part of the Nation’s political arrangement; it cannot be covetously, casually jettisoned, for any reason now, because there shall be inexorable, collateral outcomes.”

On his part, the Co-Convener of Centre for Civil Society, Comrade Ariyo Dare Atoye on Tuesday called on President Muhammadu Buhari to ensure adherence to established zoning arrangement in the 2023 presidential election.

In a exclusive interview with Nigerian Tribune, Comrade Atoye posited that: “The APC, as the ruling party, cannot afford to recklessly heat up the polity with this miscalculated change in tone about zoning because it will unsettle the country.

“President Buhari should immediately prevail on Chairman Adamu of the APC to withdraw any contrary statement to the earlier affirmed position of the APC on zoning because it would threaten the fragile peace in the country.

According to him, “the only advantage APC has going into 2023 was its decision to zone the Presidency to the south, and it cannot afford to toil with the idea of altering this public position.”