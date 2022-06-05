Zoning to South: Northern governors have betrayed us — Northern group alleges

A group Northern Interests Coalition has expressed dissatisfaction over the endorsement of some Northern Governors of the All Progressives Congress (APC) for presidency to be zoned to the South.

The group who described this as betrayal, accused the Governors of plot to position themselves to be chosen as the vice presidential candidate of the party.

In a statement by the Chairman of the group, Malam Umar Faruq Gazali, said it is unjustifiable that northern governors will be conspiring against the North to lose power after only 8 years of the Buhari presidency.

While calling on President Muhammadu Buhari to disregard the governors, Gazali said said the South has produced president for 14 years and Vice President for 11 years which is cumulatively 25 years.

The statement reads: “It has come to our notice the desperate activities of some Northern governors who, because of their selfish interests to emerge as Vice President, have decided to pressure President Muhammadu Buhari to endorse a Southern presidential candidate for the APC.

“This is direct assault against Northern interests and these governors must be stopped fast.





“After power has been in the South that produced president for 14 years and Vice President for 11 years which is cumulatively 25 years.

“It is not only unjust but also unjustifiable that our governors will be conspiring against the North to lose power after only 8 years of the Buhari presidency.

“These Governors have ganged up to pressure the president tonight to endorse their self-centred agenda.

“The North disowns them and their bad intentions and we shall resist them. The only thing is that we advise the governors allegedly involved in this evil plot to desist immediately.

“Those allegedly involved are Gov. Nasir El-Rufai of Kaduna state, Gov. Sule Abdullahi of Nasarawa state, Gov. Babagana Zulum of Borno, Gov. Masari of Katsina, Governor Ganduje of Kano, Governor Lalong of Plateau, Abubakar Sanni Bello of Niger state, Muhammad Inuwa Yahaya of Gombe state, Bello Matawalle of Zamfara, Aliyu Wamako former Governor of Sokoto state, Abubakar Atiku Bagudu of Kebbi state.

“The president must not only ignore them but refuse to be confused by these betrayers of these North.

“These eleven Northern Governors have betrayed the North for their selfish interests and we condemn their actions in the strongest possible terms and once again we urge the president to ignore them completely.

“This is not a mere allegation. The statement made by these eleven betrayers of Northern interests in this respect is in public domain as released and signed by them today recommending to the president that the search for his successor be limited to the South.

“This is undemocratic and injurious to the interests of the North and must not be allowed to stand”.