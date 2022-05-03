Zoning, symptom of non-working union ― Yusuf Ali

In his comment on the plan by the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) to dump power shift to the South in the 2023 general elections, a legal icon, Mallam Yusuf Ali SAN, said that zoning, in itself, is a failure of governance over time.

The legal practitioner, who said that zoning is symptomatic of a non-working union, added that there would not be any clamour for zoning if the nation’s political system had worked well for the benefit of the people over the years.

“I have never been a fan of zoning in anything. No no no. It’s symptomatic of a non-working union. It shows a failure of governance over time. If whoever occupies the number one spot in the country acts equitably and in justice there’ll be no clamour for zoning.

“It’s because people feel that the executive is their own man, then we won’t have our right. That’s why people are clamouring. So, if our government over time had been equitable and justice and there had been even distribution of amenities and utilities across the land, nobody would care where anybody comes from.

“So, we should address that problem. That’s the root cause of it all. If we don’t address it, we can zone till thy kingdom comes. I’ve never supported zoning because it’s an acceptance of failure.

“The failure of our system and the failure of all of us. If the system is working well, who cares whether the president and the vice president are children of the same parents? Not to talk of being from the same place or not. It’s because things are not working. That’s my take,” he said.





