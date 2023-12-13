In this report, Idahosa Moses highlights some unfolding intrigues as a hand of governorship hopefuls scramble to succeed Governor Godwin Obaseki of Edo State.

The present governor of Edo State, Godwin Obaseki will be exiting Osadebey Avenue (Government House), the seat of power come November 11, 2024. But quite significant is the release of the governorship timetable by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) on September 26, fixing the governorship poll for September 21, 2024, less than a year from now. Since the release of the timetable by INEC, the political atmosphere in the state has continued to gather momentum as the would-be aspirants intensify consultations ahead of parties primaries scheduled for February next year. The big puzzle is, who will succeed Obaseki? The choice of candidates is most poignant in the political space in Edo. At the last count, no fewer than 22 aspirants from the three major parties: All Progressives Congress (APC), Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and the Labour Party (LP), have declared their interest to contest the governorship election next year.

While the APC has 13 of such aspirants as at the last count, the PDP and the Labour have four and five aspirants respectively. From available statistics, the bulk of the aspirants are from Edo Central senatorial zone. The contenders are: Kenneth Imansuangbon (LP), Gideon Ikhine (APC), Gideon Obhakhan (APC), Victor Eboigbe (APC), Joe Ikpea (APC), Dorry Okojie (LP), Professor Osarhiemen Osunbor (APC), Festus Ebea (APC), retired Colonel David Imuse (APC), Asue Ighodalo (PDP) and Mr Asem Ojezua (PDP).

The likes of Ehiozuwa Johnson Agbonayinma (APC), Senator Matthew Urhoghide, (APC), Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu (APC), Osaretin Ighile (LP), retired General Charles Airhiavbere (APC), Honourable Omoregie Ogbeide-Ihama (PDP) and Mr Olumide Akpata (LP) are from Edo South.

Those from Edo North include: Prince Clem Agba, who is immediate past Minister of State for Budget and National Planning (APC); Edo state deputy governor, Mr. Philip Shaibu (PDP); member representing Etsako federal constituency in the House of Representatives, Mr. Dekeri Sunday Anamero (APC), Prince Kassim Afegbua (APC) and Pastor Azemhen Azena (LP).

Again, the battle for the governorship position is most likely to be between the PDP and the APC, as the Labour Party (LP), which some observers are calling the «new sheriff in town, has faint chances of winning the election. However, one of the major hurdles the PDP and the APC particularly must overcome is the issue of zoning; that is the senatorial districts where the parties will pick their candidates from. This is especially in the face of agitations by the Edo Central that it is their turn to produce the next governor in the state as the two other zones: Edo South and North) had occupied the number one seat in the state.

Edo is, no doubt, sitting on a tripod, comprising the Benins, (Edo South), Esans (Edo Central) and Afemais (Edo North). Though there is no written agreement or legislation in rotating the governorship position among the three major ethnic groups, the sentiments or agitations among the Edo Central people is very high. They want to be given the option of first refusal to produce Governor Obaseki’s successor.

The proponents of the proposition, who argue on the lines of fairness, equity and justice submit that Edo Central deserved to produce the next governor because the zone forms a significant part of what is today referred to as Edo State. The PDP faction said to be loyal to Governor Godwin Obaseki is also believed to be favourably disposed to this agitation, following the widespread rumour that the incumbent governor had anointed Mr Asue Ighodalo, a native of Ewohimi in Esan South-East Local Government Area, as his preferred candidate and successor. Some aspirant such as Prince Afegbua, prefer an open cont. According to him, “On the issue of Edo Central, thank God, I am politically conscious and aware of the dynamics in the state. There has never been zoning of governorship position in Edo State. Anybody who tells you that there is zoning would be missing the point altogether. In 2007 when Adams Aliyu Oshiomhole came on stream to contest the position of governor, he was bringing into Edo his popularity at the national level as the president of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC). He did not join the customary All Peoples Party (APP), All Nigerian Peoples Party (ANPP) or the PDP that were the strongest parties in the country at that period. He took a party called Action Congress (AC) that later became the Action Congress of Nigeria (ACN) and he used that party to contest the election. At that time, Edo Central had three ministers. Chief Tony Anenih was a Minister, Onolemenmen was a minister, Odion Ogbesia was a minister and Professor Oseriemen Osunbor was an elected governor of the state. But after 17 months, his election was invalidated by the court and there come Oshiomhole. From that time till now, every primary conducted by APC or PDP has always featured every aspirants from all the three senatorial districts in Edo State. If I am wrong, please, contradict me, because, we have people who are perpetual aspirants. So, this time, nothing of zoning should stop any aspirant, any worthy son of Edo to aspire to govern the state.”

Also kicking against the zoning of parties tickets to Edo Central is a former Special Adviser to former Governor Adams Oshiomhole on Political Matters and now a member PDP Board of Trustees (BoT), Honourable Charles Idahosa. He said, “Edo State belongs to all of us and the beauty of Edo State is that no ethnic group or tribe in Edo State cannot trace their origin from Benin and it is a statement of fact. We don’t want a situation where a politician will use ethnicity, religion to divide us. We need a true Edolite this time in our quest for a better Edo.

“We want a proper Edo person, not Benin, Esan or Afemai, every Edo person is eminently qualified to run for the governorship of Edo State and we are now left to look at their profile and make a choice. Reducing our choice to an area will not be accepted. There was no time when elections were conducted in Edo state that it was tied to a particular ethnic group or senatorial district. And of recent is that of governor Obaseki. When Obaseki contested, no time was it left for the Benins alone; every other tribe in Edo partook in that election and the best person won. So, the issue of somebody or any group of person saying it is this tribe’s turn is totally unacceptable to me and my group. What Edo needs now is a person who has the capacity to unite everyone. If we want to start breaking it down you will discover that each senatorial district can give reasons why it should be their turn because there are so many advantages some areas have had above others. For example, like the Benin’s, we can say we want to hold on to the governorship because we haven’t produced the vice president of this country, Late Admiral Aikhomu was vice president, Akhigbe was Vice President and we the Benins have never done it or have that privilege. There was a time two Esan men chairman were national chairmen of political parties, Tom Ikimi and the late Tony Anenih. Let us leave all this sentiment and look for any aspirants that can be governor to all,” Idahosa stated.

In the meantime, a leading PDP aspirant Asue Ighodalo, who is a lawyer, maintained that with his numerous track records and experiences, he remains the best person to take over from Obaseki as governor of the state. The former chairman of the Nigeria Breweries PLC, explained that having worked closely with Senator Adams Oshiomhole as governor between 2008 to 2016 and the incumbent as the chairman of the now yearly ‘Alaghodaro Summit,’ he is well-equipped and prepared for governance He described himself as a bona fide Edo man from Ewohimi in Esan South-East of Edo State, stating unequivocally that he is nobody’s candidate but one who is ready to compliment the good policies of the previous and current administrations in the state. He assured that his administration if elected, bring would bring more development and strides to the people of the state as he intends to operate a people-driven government. On why he is contesting the governorship, especially having recently resigned as chairman of the Nigeria Breweries, a more certain job, the economist and financial expert said he was offering himself for service because of his desire to make Edo strong economically. He stated that there are several parts of the economy that could be used to provide for the people and take them out of poverty. He said that Edo e as the heart beat of the nation should have good infrastructures like good roads, pipe borne water, good hospitals, good schools and many others. Admitting that it was a tough decision to leave the private sector for politics, he said he was prepared for the rigours of the job which demands integrity. He said: “I am here to serve the state and I can say I am the best man for the job. I hear people saying I am Someone’s candidate but I can tell you that I am nobody’s candidate. All I will do is to bring my experience to bear having been chairman of several top companies. It was tough decision resigning from those positions. I’m coming from a comfort zone and you put all of that down to say you want to do things for your people. I have the ability to do things for many more people having done for fewer people in the corporate world. All of the experience and connection I have had all over the years, would be brought to bear. I am committed and convinced that I can do it. It looks uncertain but even it will be certain in God’s name. I pledge to give youths the opportunity to serve in my government because the youths have talents to build the state. Be assured that I am fully committed to the upliftment of our state and I will give my life to ensure that,” he assured The governorship hopeful noted that he would build on success of past government in the state, while ensuring that other policies would be fine-tuned to meet current needs. He also said that he would unite the PDP in the state while calling on stakeholders to bury their hatchets and work for the success of the party in the state.

