Idahosa Moses – Benin City

The Assistant Inspector General of Police in charge of Zone 5, Edo, Delta, and Bayelsa, Lawan Tanko Jimeta, is dead

He was said to have died on Sunday at the Benin Teaching Hospital, Edo State, after a brief illness.

The Bauchi State Police Command Public Relations Officer (PPRO), SP Ahmed Wakil, disclosed in a terse Whatsapp message on Sunday.

He said: “Inna Lillahi wa inna ilaihi raji’un. With a heavy heart but total submission to the will of Almighty Allah, I wish to announce the death of A.I.G Lawan Tanko Jimeta.

“He died at the Teaching Hospital, Benin Edo State, this (Sunday) morning after a brief Illness.

“To Allah, we belong and to him, we shall return, an actual departure of a Godly man.

“May Almighty Allah forgive his shortcomings and reward him with aljannatul fiddausi.

“May he give the families the fortitude to bear the irreparable loss, amin.”

Contacted on phone, the Zone 5 police spokesman, SP Tijani Momoh Amend, confirmed the report, adding that the zone would soon state the sad development.

AIG Jimeta was a graduate of English Language from the University of Maiduguri and also held a Master’s Degree in Peace and Conflict Studies from the National Open University.

He took over his appointment as AIG Zone 5 on January 13, 2022.





He served in various capacities in the Nigeria Police Force, including as Edo State Commissioner of Police, Bauchi State Commissioner of Police, Personal Assistant to the AIG of Police, Department of Training and Development, FHQ Annex, Lagos State and Chief of Training, Directorate on Peace-keeping, FHQ, Abuja. He also served as the Area Commander Suleja Area Command.