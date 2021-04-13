Zonal congresses: We’re poised to regain political dominance ― PDP

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has said that the successful conduct of its zonal congress in the North-Central and South-West zones is an indication that the former ruling party is poised to regain its political dominance in the country.

In a statement issued by Kola Ologbondiyan, National Publicity Secretary, on Tuesday, the party pointed that the exercises were a success “despite the doomsday prediction of naysayers.”

It said the success further confirms that the party is united and poised for the task ahead.

The party asserted that the spirit of sportsmanship and unprecedented zeal displayed by critical stakeholders and members of the party in the exercise “is an unmistaken pointer that the PDP is indeed poised to take back its political dominance in the two zones.”

The PDP noted that the rancour-free atmosphere in the keenly contested congress as well as the spirit of sportsmanship and maturity displayed by aspirants, leaders, stakeholders and members of the party in the exercise also gives credence to its free, fair and credible internal democratic processes.

“Moreover, the peace and understanding that pervaded the exercise in the two zones have also shown that the PDP is a party of patriotic Nigerians, who put the collective interest of our nation overall parochial consideration, in the all-important task to rescue her from the misrule of the All Progressives Congress (APC),” the statement added.

The PDP commended the commitment of party leaders and elders in the two zones for ensuring genuine reconciliation and understanding among all stakeholders leading to the successful conduct of the exercise.

The party also congratulated the newly elected zonal executive officials of the North Central and the SouthWest while commending all the aspirants for their display of sportsmanship, in line with the ideologies of our great party.

The PDP called on all members in the two zones to remain united and continue to work hard, “particularly as Nigerians are looking unto the PDP for direction in their quest to return our nation to the path of peace, economic prosperity and national cohesiveness.”

In a separate statement, the main opposition party also asserted that its sweeping victory in the Isoko North State Constituency bye-election in Delta State last Saturday, further confirms its political dominance in the South-South region and beyond.

The party pointed out that its wholesale victory in the election is not only a stamp on the incontrovertible popularity of the PDP in the state and the South-South zone at large but also a resounding ovation to the achievements of Governor Ifeanyi Okowa in the state.

It added: “Indeed, that our party and candidate, Jude Ogbimi, trounced the APC and its rejected candidate with 29, 421 votes against their paltry 2,543 further seals the fact that the APC has no foothold in Delta State and the entire South-South region.

“Only last month, the PDP overwhelmed a wobbling APC by clearing all the chairmanship and councillorship positions in the local government elections in Delta State, an exercise that was adjudged as open, free, fair and completely credible.”

The PDP congratulated Governor Ifeanyi Okowa, the newly elected member of the House of Assembly, Jude Ogbimi, the people of Isoko North, as well as the entire Delta state for this reinforcement of their will in the by-election.

