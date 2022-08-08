Zonal APC leadership wades into Amosu, Abiodun’s rift, calls for unity

The leadership of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the Southwest has waded into the leadership crisis between the immediate past Governor of Ogun State, Senator Ibikunle Amosu and Governor Dapo Abiodun of Ogun State.

The Zonal Executive Committee of the party in the region who called on the two gladiators to call their supporters to sheath their swords noted that there is growing concern that the rift can affect the fate of APC if it is allowed to persist beyond the build-up to the 2023 elections.

In a statement issued and signed by the National Vice-Chairman/ Chairman Southwest, Hon. Isaacs Kekemeke said the tone of disagreement between the two leaders of the party in the state was borne out of their love and development for the state.

Kekemeke said the party in the zone cannot afford any crisis in any of the six states of the region at this particular period, in order to build and have a united house to ensure victory for the APC presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu in the 2023 election.

He, however, called on the two leaders to cease fire as the party leadership has initiated moves to ensure that the rift is amicably resolved between the two leaders of the APC in the state.

“The Zonal Executive Committee of the All Progressives Congress in the Southwest has observed the brewing misunderstanding between some respected leaders/elders of our party in Ogun state.

“We grant that misunderstandings and quarrels are an essentially inevitable part of life and human organisations.

“However, it should be understood by all party compatriots that the Southwest zone can not afford any form of the dispute to fester; not at this time when all hands must be on deck to secure resounding electoral victory for Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu and all other candidates of the party in the Zone during the forthcoming 2023 General Elections,”

“The party in the zone has already initiated actions to ensure that this family misunderstanding and others elsewhere in the Southwest are amicably resolved.

“I appeal to their Excellencies: Governor Abiodun and Senator Amosun to in the name of God and in the interest of the party in the zone sheath their swords and direct their supporters to cease henceforth from making public statements that will further divide the party in Ogun state and in the zone.

“I urge all party faithful in the state to remain steadfast, rest assured that, our party will emerge stronger and better”

Senator Amosu and governor Abiodun had engaged in a war of words with Amosun alleging that his successor was rigged into the office and must be removed saying those who were instrumental in the rigging have confessed and apologized to him.

But governor Abiodun in a swift reaction declared that he would not join issue with his predecessor to avoid distraction from any person who has a problem with self-delusion, saying that Ogun State is not anybody’s father’s inheritance.

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE