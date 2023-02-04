Rachael Omidiji

Nollywood actress Toni Tones has asked Zenith bank to explain why a vast sum of money had left her domiciliary account.

The “Eniola Salami” actress on her Twitter handle claimed that 6000 dollars had been stolen from her domiciliary account, and she promised not to take it with the bank.

Her recent post has stirred reactions from Nigerians, with many sharing similar experiences with financial institutions in the country.

Toni Tones states, “So @ZenithBank has stolen $6000 from my DOM account. Lmao! Zenith bank, you guys are about to see crazy!”