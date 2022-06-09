Zenith Labour Party threatens to ban party members without PVC from its national secretariat

The Zenith Labour Party (ZLP) has threatened to ban any party member without Permanent Voter’s Card (PVC) from its national secretariat.

The party’s National Chairman, Dan Nwanyanwu, made the threat while addressing delegates at the party’s national convention in Abuja.

Nwanyanwu said it is high time Nigerians stop to pay lip service to democracy and efforts to change bad leaders and governments that have impoverished the people in the country.

He said in the coming elections, Nigerians should go out en-mass to cast their vote and enthrone good party that would move the nation forward.

He stressed that “this cannot be done unless there is commitment on the part of citizens to register with INEC and cast their votes without monetary influence for good leaders and government that will lift the forward.”

“If any member of our party comes to see me at our National Secretariat, you will not be given attention without first show the evidence that you have your PVC and ready to vote in 2023 general elections,” he said.





He also used the opportunity to call on youths in the country, women and people with disability to take the advantage of free nomination form offered by the Zenith Labour Party to contest in the forthcoming general elections to move the country forward.

The party at the convention also unveiled the presidential candidate for the 2023 general elections with Dan Nwanyanwu emerging as the flagbearer for Zenith Labour Party through consensus.

He used the occasion to unfold for Nigerians.

“if elected into power, I will prioritise agriculture, massive employment, rule of law, eradicate impunity and improve on education, infrastructure development, security while stable power generation would be left out among others things that will make Nigerians love their country,” he said.

Tribune Online reports that the party also used the opportunity of the national primary convention to officially change to a new name from Zenith Labour Party to Zenith Progressives Alliance (ZPA) with the logo and slogan of the previous name remains unchanged.

The convention was witnessed by INEC officials and delegates of the party from 36 states and FCT Abuja.

