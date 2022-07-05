Zenith Bank wins Nigeria’s Best Commercial Bank, Best Corporate Governance Bank Award

ZENITH Bank Plc has emerged as the Best Commercial Bank, Nigeria in the World Finance Banking Awards 2022, retaining the award for the second consecutive year.

The bank was also named as the Best Corporate Governance Bank, Nigeria in the World Finance Corporate Governance Awards 2022.

The awards, which were presented to the Group Managing Director/Chief Executive of Zenith Bank Plc, Mr Ebenener Onyeagwu at the London Stock Exchange on Sunday, were in recognition of the bank’s ability to embrace digital transformation and best-in-class sustainability and corporate governance practices, leading to stellar business performance in a difficult economic climate.

Commenting on the double recognition, Onyeagwu said, “These awards reflect our strong business fundamentals, resilience and ability to adapt to the ever-changing dynamics of the market through our innovative solutions, as well as our commitment to global best practices.

“As a member and signatory to various domestic and international sustainability frameworks including the United Nations Global Compact (UNGC) and the Central Bank of Nigeria Sustainable Banking Principles, we continue to support the achievement of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) by creating value for our shareholders, customers, clients, investors, communities and the environment through our practices, operations and investments.”

Onyeagwu dedicated the awards to the bank’s founder and Group Chairman, Jim Ovia, for his pioneering role in building the structures and laying the foundation for an enduring and very successful institution; the Board for the outstanding leadership they provide; the staff for their commitment and dedication and the bank’s customers for making Zenith Bank their preferred financial institution.