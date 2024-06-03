ZENITH Bank Plc has been named the “Most Sustainable Bank, Nigeria” in the International Banker 2024 Banking Awards, retaining the title for the second consecutive year.

Commenting on the award, the Group Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer of Zenith Bank, Dame (Dr.) AdaoraUmeoji, said “We are deeply honoured to be recognised as the Most Sustainable Bank in Nigeria for the second time in a row.

This prestigious award underscores our steadfast commitment to sustainability and reinforces our belief that responsible banking is essential for long-term success and societal impact.”

She dedicated the award to the Founder and Chairman of Zenith Bank Plc, Dr Jim Ovia. She lauded the Bank’s stakeholders for their commitment and unwavering support in ensuring that Zenith remains a highly successful institution.

She said, “This remarkable achievement is a testament to the visionary and impactful leadership of our Founder and Chairman, Dr Jim Ovia. His exceptional foresight and dedication have been the cornerstone of our success. His ability to inspire and guide with strategic acumen has been instrumental in steering Zenith Bank to new heights.

Along with the strategic guidance of our esteemed Board members, the unwavering commitment of our ever-diligent staff, and the steadfast support of our loyal customers, DrOvia’s leadership has been pivotal in transforming our sustainability initiatives into a reality. We owe this success to his relentless pursuit of excellence and his deep-seated commitment to redefining the banking landscape in Nigeria.”

This recognition reaffirms Zenith Bank’s position as a trailblazer in sustainable banking practices, setting a benchmark for excellence within the Nigerian banking industry and beyond.

The Bank has been a leader in monitoring and reporting sustainability impact. Since becoming the first Bank in Africa to publish a stand-alone sustainability report in accordance with the GRI Standards: Core Option in 2016, Zenith Bank has consistently published assured stand-alone sustainability reports.

The Bank is one of the few institutions in Nigeria that tracks its carbon emissions using a certified tool built on the internationally recognised Greenhouse Gas (GHG) Protocol.

Zenith Bank is deeply committed to environmental, social, and governance (ESG) values, subscribing to the Triple Bottom Line principle, which encompasses people, planet and profit. As a leading financial institution that services various sectors of the economy, the Bank considers Environmental and Social (E&S) risk management critical to its sustainability strategy.

ALSO READ: No going back on nationwide strike — Lagos NLC, TUC