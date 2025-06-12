Zenith Bank donates N300m to victims of Mokwa flood

The management of Zenith Bank of Nigeria has donated N300 million to victims of the Mokwa flood incident.

The bank made the donation through its Executive Director, Louis Odom, who led a management delegation of the bank on a condolence visit to the Governor at the Niger State Liaison Office, Abuja.

Mr Odom, who described the event as unfortunate, commiserated with the Governor and the entire people of Niger State, saying the donation was made to cushion the effects of the disaster and offer relief to victims.

He said Zenith Bank is aware that the state will embark on massive reconstruction that will require huge sums of money and, as such, the bank felt the need to support the state as one of its partners.

He also prayed for the repose of the souls of the deceased and expressed hope that the state will overcome the incident.

Governor Umaru Bago was appreciative of Zenith Bank for the donation and thanked them for their partnership in supporting the New Niger agenda.

He also acknowledged them for being worthy partners in times of need and friendship and added that the financial institution’s footprints are evident in Niger State, as they have been engaging in corporate social responsibility, and human and institutional capital development.

The Governor promised that the state remains committed to partnering with Zenith Bank, especially in the areas of agriculture, health, education, and other sectors.

ALSO READ TOP STORIES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE