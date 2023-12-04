Zenith Bank Plc has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA) Institute to enhance the development of Nigeria’s financial services sector through human capital formation and training.

The MoU was signed by Ebenezer Onyeagwu, Group-Managing Director And Chief Executive Officer of Zenith Bank; Margaret Franklin, President and CEO of CFA Institute; and Ibukun Oyedeji, president of CFA Society Nigeria on November 28, 2023.

Speaking at the MoU signing ceremony, Onyeagwu commended the CFA Institute and the CFA Society for their laudable programmes in training finance and investment professionals in Nigeria.

He said your women in investment management initiative, CFA Institute research challenge; CFA Society Nigeria ethics challenge and university affiliation program are very laudable.

“As a good corporate citizen, Zenith Bank remains committed to furthering the economic, cultural and social development of the society,” he said.

“As such, we continue to support projects and initiatives that have long-term social and economic benefits for our various publics and stakeholders.

“Partnering with the CFA Institute and the CFA Society Nigeria is therefore a demonstration of our commitment to building professional excellence in the finance services industry in Nigeria.”

Onyeagwu encouraged aspiring finance and investment professionals to uphold the highest standards of integrity.

To succeed in their careers, he emphasised the value of making tough but excellent decisions, developing strong networks, and putting in effort.

“As upcoming professionals, the opportunities are immense for you. Africa doesn’t get bigger than Nigeria. There is scarcity of the right kind of people that have the talent, that have the character and the leadership to provide leadership in organisations,” he said.

Onyeagwu said Zenith Bank will offer immediate employment opportunities for CFA charter holders and those who qualify as chartered accountants.

Also speaking on the MoU, Franklin reiterated the institute’s dedication to the professional development of students and upcoming professionals.

“There are many things that we do for students, we invest heavily in students and why is that? Because they are our future,” she said.

“The mission of the CFA Institute is to lead the investment industry with the highest standards of ethics, education and professional excellence for the ultimate benefit of society and that starts with our CFA programme.”

She also commended Zenith Bank for being one of the top employers of CFA members in the country.

