Zelenskyy: US wants Ukraine to cede land to Russia for NATO membership

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said US negotiators raised the possibility of Ukraine withdrawing from the eastern Donbas region in exchange for membership of the North Atlantic Treaty Organisation (NATO).

Zelenskyy disclosed the proposal while speaking to journalists on Friday, describing it as the first time American officials had directly raised such an exchange during discussions on ending Russia’s war against Ukraine.

“The Americans raised a question: ‘What if Ukraine joins NATO? Would Ukraine withdraw from Donbas?’ This was the first time this had been raised,” the Ukrainian president said.

According to CBS News, Zelenskyy said the discussions also involved a proposed security package intended to protect Ukraine against future aggression.

He said the package would include security guarantees from NATO and the European Union, an adequate number of troops and weapons, as well as financial support.

Zelenskyy indicated that he would consult Ukrainians before accepting any potential territorial arrangement if the proposed security measures were provided.

He did not specify whether the decision would be put to a referendum but insisted that he could not make such a decision independently.

“I have no right to make that decision on my own,” he said.

The Ukrainian leader also said any security arrangement would need to provide guarantees comparable to NATO’s Article 5, describing it as the minimum requirement for Ukraine.

Article 5 is a central provision of NATO’s collective defence framework, under which an armed attack against one member is considered an attack against all members.

However, Zelenskyy expressed uncertainty about whether such guarantees would be sufficient in practice, saying he needed more detailed information about the proposed NATO membership arrangement.

The question of control over Donbas has remained one of the major obstacles to negotiations aimed at ending the war.

The region, which includes Donetsk and Luhansk, has been partly occupied by Russian forces since the conflict began. Russian President Vladimir Putin has repeatedly demanded that Ukraine withdraw its troops from the area as a condition for a peace agreement.

In September 2022, Putin announced the annexation of four Ukrainian regions, including Donetsk and Luhansk, following votes held in Russian-occupied territories. The annexations have not been recognised by the United States or the United Nations.

The latest disclosure followed a meeting between Zelenskyy and US representatives Jared Kushner and Steve Witkoff in Ireland on November 12.

The discussions form part of continuing diplomatic efforts involving Washington, Kyiv and Moscow to find a possible settlement to the conflict.

Zelenskyy’s remarks suggest that territorial concessions and the nature of future security guarantees remain central issues in the negotiations.

(CBSNews)