Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has confirmed that his country carried out a drone strike on a Russian cargo ship in the Gulf of Finland, describing the vessel as a legitimate military target because it was allegedly transporting weapons.

Zelenskyy said the attack targeted the Sparta II on Saturday as Ukraine intensifies its campaign against Russian assets in response to Moscow’s invasion.

The Ukrainian leader acknowledged that the operation could have unsettled some of Kyiv’s international allies, although he maintained that the vessel was a credible target for the Ukrainian military.

The strike is part of Ukraine’s broader efforts to disrupt Russia’s military supply networks and weaken its ability to sustain the war.

A photograph released by Finland’s Border Guard on November 22 showed rescue operations involving the Sparta II. However, the available report did not provide details about the extent of damage to the vessel, possible casualties or the identities of those rescued.

The attack also highlights the growing security concerns surrounding maritime activities in the Baltic Sea region, where Russia and countries supporting Ukraine have heightened military and surveillance operations since the invasion began.

The Gulf of Finland, which borders Finland, Estonia and Russia, is an important shipping route connecting the Baltic Sea to Russian ports, including St Petersburg.

Ukraine has increasingly targeted Russian military infrastructure, logistics facilities and other assets beyond the immediate front lines as part of its efforts to limit Moscow’s war capabilities.

Zelenskyy’s confirmation provides a public acknowledgment of Ukrainian involvement in the latest maritime operation. However, the full circumstances of the strike and its impact on the vessel were not immediately established in the available report.

(Bloomberg)