Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has confirmed that Ukraine was behind a drone attack that sank a Russian warship at the port of Benghazi in eastern Libya.

Zelenskyy said Ukrainian forces deployed seven domestically manufactured naval drones in the operation, which targeted the Russian corvette Merkury, one of Moscow’s newest naval vessels.

In a statement on Monday, the Ukrainian leader described the operation as an “exemplary Ukrainian operation in response to Russia’s war”, thanking the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) and other defence forces involved.

“Despite all the enemy’s efforts to counter the attack, the Russian corvette Merkury was sunk,” he said.

The vessel, which entered service in 2023, was reportedly struck on Sunday while docked at the Benghazi naval base. A Ka-27 military helicopter aboard the warship was also destroyed, according to Zelenskyy.

Ukraine also targeted a second Russian-linked vessel, the dry cargo ship MV Angara, which the Ukrainian president said Moscow used to transport weapons and military equipment.

The attack marks a significant expansion of Ukraine’s military operations beyond the immediate battlefield, bringing the conflict closer to North Africa and the Mediterranean.

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Libya’s eastern-based authorities said the Russian vessel had stopped at Benghazi for refuelling and resupply while returning to Russia. They also confirmed that a drone attack was suspected.

The eastern administration has requested a United Nations investigation into the incident, including allegations that the drones may have been launched from western Libya and whether Ukrainian military personnel were operating in the country.

The United Nations Support Mission in Libya expressed “serious concern” over the attacks and called for “an immediate, independent and transparent investigation”.

“Libya cannot afford and must not become a battleground for foreign conflicts,” the mission said.

Libya has remained politically divided since the 2011 uprising that toppled longtime leader Muammar Gaddafi, with rival administrations controlling the east and west of the country.

Russia maintains links with eastern Libyan military commander Khalifa Haftar, while Ukraine’s alleged security and military cooperation with authorities in western Libya has attracted attention amid the ongoing war.

Russia had not immediately commented on Zelenskyy’s announcement.