Zelenskyy appoints Ukraine’s first prime minister since Russian war

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has appointed a new prime minister for the first time since Russia’s full-scale invasion began more than three years ago.

Parliament confirmed Zelenskyy’s choice on Thursday, voting by a strong majority to approve Yuliia Svyrydenko, 39, as Ukraine’s new head of government.

Svyrydenko previously served as economy minister and one of the country’s deputy prime ministers since November 2021.

Just last month, she negotiated a key US–Ukraine minerals and investment framework with US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent.

Zelenskyy said earlier this week that he had proposed Svyrydenko’s appointment while launching what he described as “a transformation of the executive branch in Ukraine.” Sharing a photo of the two together, he noted that they had discussed “concrete measures to boost Ukraine’s economic potential, expand support programs for Ukrainians, and scale up our domestic weapons production.”

The appointment marks the most significant leadership reshuffle in Ukraine’s government since the war began on February 24, 2022, and is being interpreted by some opposition figures as an attempt to tighten presidential control.

“They will be told by the president’s office what they should really do,” said Yaroslav Zheleznyak, a member of the Holos party, in comments to Reuters.

He argued that the new cabinet would likely remain closely aligned with Zelenskyy, who holds enhanced wartime powers under Ukraine’s constitution.

Svyrydenko replaces Denys Shmyhal, Ukraine’s longest-serving prime minister, who held the post for more than five years since his appointment on March 4, 2020.

Following his resignation, Shmyhal is expected to assume the role of defense minister, replacing Rustem Umerov, according to the official website of Ukraine’s parliament.

Umerov’s tenure saw efforts to implement reforms but was marred by procurement challenges and management issues within the ministry.

The defense ministry oversees one of Ukraine’s largest budgets and plays a pivotal role in the country’s war effort.

Shmyhal recently met with US Special Envoy for Ukraine, Keith Kellog after President Donald Trump approved the sale of additional Patriot missile systems to Kyiv.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen congratulated both Svyrydenko and Shmyhal in public messages, writing, “We stand fully behind you as you fight for Ukraine’s survival and work for your country’s recovery and EU future.”

She also wished Shmyhal well in his “key new role as Defence Minister.”

On Tuesday, Zelenskyy posted an update following a strategy meeting with Svyrydenko and Digital Transformation Minister Mykhailo Fedorov.

“We are preparing the initial steps of the renewed Government,” the president wrote, adding that their six-month priorities include “increasing domestic weapons production in Ukraine, fully contracting the required volumes of all types of drones for Ukraine’s Defense Forces, carrying out substantial deregulation and unlocking our country’s internal economic potential, and ensuring full implementation of social support programs for our people.”

“We defined the results that can be achieved within the first half-year of the new Government’s work,” Zelenskyy added.

Svyrydenko has long represented Ukraine in high-level international negotiations, particularly on defense, reconstruction, and economic recovery.

According to the Associated Press, fellow officials describe her as a diligent and disciplined executive with strong ties to the presidential office.

Reuters reports that 262 lawmakers voted in favor of her appointment in the 450-member parliament, with 22 voting against and 26 abstaining.

Parliamentary sessions are not broadcast during wartime.