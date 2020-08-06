Zeenat Adebayo to launch clothing line at age 4

Zeenat Adebayo, the Instagram sensation daughter of celebrity couple, Issa and Happiness Adebayo is set to launch a clothing line on her fourth birthday on October 10, 2020.

Zeenat, who is the first child of the Adebayos was born on October 10, 2016 at Allen Avenue, Ikeja, Lagos, Nigeria.

Her Instagram page named @zeena_zara which dubbed her as an entrepreneur has over 300 thousand followers.

Zeenat probably derived her huge Instagram followership from her parents who are celebrities in their own rights. Her mother, Happiness Adebayo, is popular as a number one and biggest human hair seller in Nigeria and Chief Executive Officer of Glee Luxury Hair and Skincare. She has well over three thousand followers

The father on the other hand is one of Nigeria’s leading automobile dealers and business moguls, Issa Adebayo of Still Autos Limited and Chief Executive Officer of Adebayo Group of Companies. His followers on Instagram tops well over 800 thousand.

According to the mother, the clothing line is for ladies and children and its aim is for it to be the number one clothing line of Nigeria.

