Zango Kataf crisis: Kataf, Hausa, Fulani meet, adopt 13-point agenda for peace

Following the sectarian crisis that erupted in Zango Kataf between the Katafs and Hausa /Fulani which led to the death of over 200 people, the warring groups have met and agreed on a 13-point agenda that will promote peace in the local government area.

The meeting which was summoned by the paramount ruler of the Chiefdom, AgwaAtyap, Sir Dominic Gambo Yahaya on Saturday was chaired by Air Vice Marshal, Ishaya Shekari and Dr Salim Musa Umar.

At the end of the meeting, a communique which was read by the chairman of the summit AVM Shekari titled, ‘Atyap Peace and Reconciliation Summit’ was made available to the Tribune Online.

According to the Shekari security personnel, leaders from Atyap (Kataf), Hausa and Fulani as well as officials from Zango Kataf local government attended the peace summit.

He said 13 point agenda was agreed and adopted by the warring groups for the promotion of peaceful coexistence in the local government area.

Among the resolutions reached by both the warring groups were the condemnation of the killings, maiming and destruction of farmlands and livestock as a result of the June 5 and 11 crises which led to the killings of hundreds of people from both sides. They also urged the residents of the area to help the security in fishing out the perpetrators.

The meeting also regretted the loss of lives in the Chiefdom. Both wholly and heartily, the warring groups agreed to forgive and forget as no amount of revenge can bring back those killed during the mayhem.

The meeting also agreed to monitor the environment and report any strange movement, stranger, or criminal activities to the appropriate authorities.

The meeting also appreciated that all Nigerians have the constitutional or fundamental rights to move or reside in anywhere including the Atyap Chiefdom without any fear or molestation.

The communique also called on the warring groups not in the Chiefdom not to take laws into their hands but rather to report their grievances to security agencies.

It was also agreed that no group should mount roadblocks anywhere in the Chiefdom. The meeting also agreed for the setting up of a standing peace committee comprising of Hausa, Fulani and Kataf.

The meeting passed a vote of confidence on the paramount ruler before, during and after the recent crisis in the Chiefdom.

