Zango Kataf crisis: Hausa/Fulani community backs El-Rufai on white paper

Latest News
By Muhammad Sabiu - Kaduna
coronavirus, Bandits, Kaduna, El-rufai,
Governor of Kaduna State, Nasir El-Rufai

The Hausa/Fulani community of Zango Kataf in Kaduna State has said it is in full support the Governor Nasir El-Rufai’s move to produce a White Paper on the recurring circle of violence in the area.

This was even as it said there was never a white paper as has been agitated by Atyap Community in the area.

Speaking in a news conference in Kaduna on Monday, the spokesman for the Hausa/Fulani Community under the aegis of Zango Urban Development Association (ZUDA), Dr Salisu Mohammed disclosed that the community is in support of the white paper.

According to them, it was the right step taken to end the spate of crises in the area.

ZUDA argued further that the recurring violence between the Hausa /Kataf has its roots in the 1992 crisis.

The Hausa community maintained that for peace to reign in the area, five elements must come into play.

He listed the elements as the truth must be told, justice must be provided, justice provided must be tempered with mercy, there must be healing, forgiveness and then reconciliation leading to peace.

“This has not happened in Zango Kataf and that is why the Katafs take pride in fomenting crisis every year,” he declared.

ZUDA also denied that a white paper had been produced by successive governments, saying, “we challenge the ACDA to produce those white paper reports that they claim are being implemented on any/and or all the reports in question.

Some parts of the statement read as follows:

“We, the people of Zango Urban District support the effort of the present administration of Gov. Nasiru El-Rufa’i in setting up the white paper committee as the right step in finding a lasting solution to the recurring circle of violence in Zangon Kataf because every Hausa/Kataf crises has its roots to the 1992 crises.

“With the lingering crises day-in-day-out it can be deduced that the reconciliation has not been achieved between the Kataf and Hausa community contrary to the claim by ACDA.

“For any reconciliation to occur, there are five elements that must come into play; the truth must be told, justice must be provided, justice provided must be tempered with mercy, there must be healing, forgiveness and then reconciliation leading to peace.

“This has not happened in Zangon Kataf and that is why the Katafs take pride in fomenting crisis every year.

“The ACDA misinformed the public that there was no violent conflict in Zangon Kataf on Thursday 11th June 2020. The truth is that Shehu Ahmad at a roadblock mounted by the Kataf Youth, and another unidentified Fulani woman were set ablaze in the former’s car at Unguwan Wakili (a Kataf settlement).

“On a clear note, the ACDA stated that the recommendations of the reports are being implemented since 1995 and also came up to say that the reports were rejected by the government; the question is, which reports were implemented at the same time rejected?

“It is a common and normal tradition in government that reports of committees or commission of inquiries are followed by a white paper. The white paper serves as an approved government position on the recommendations on any report.

“We challenge the ACDA to produce those white paper reports that they claim are being implemented on any/and or all the reports in question.

“We also want to ask, the insinuations by the association (ACDA), whether government can implement the recommendations contained in a report set up by it without an approved government white paper.”

 

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

The Presidency, on Sunday, affirmed that the present administration’s war against corruption is at crossroads, saying that Nigerians must join hands to roll it back on course… Read Full Story
DETAILS of the last six hours of the late first combat helicopter pilot, Tolulope Arotile have been released by the Nigerian Air Force. The details were contained in a preliminary investigation report released by NAF’s Director of Public  Relations and Information, Ibikunle Daramola, on Sunday… Read Full Story
The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has confirmed 556 new cases of COVID-19 in the country, bringing the total number to 36,663… Read Full Story
Someone said after COVID-19, the next most-talked-about incident in Nigeria this year would be the death of the 23-year-old Air Force pilot, Tolulope Arotile. I agreed. In her life (and death), the wise must have learnt how old age and wealth count very little in calculating success. Within 23 short years… Read Full Story
Barely four days to the partial closure of the 3rd Mainland Bridge for rehabilitation, the Federal Controller of Works in Lagos, Mr Olukayode Popoola, on Sunday, said massive rehabilitation of alternative routes… Read Full Story
The sacked Chairmen of local government councils in Oyo State have described a resolution by the state house of Assembly asking them to hand over all properties in their possession as misconstruing last week’s Appeal Court judgment by Justice Haruna Tsammani… Read Full Story
A few hours ago, the biggest reality show in Africa, Big Brother Naija, came back on screens with the promise of glitz, drama, controversies and premium entertainment… Read Full Story
The much-awaited fifth season of BBNaija themed ‘The Lockdown Edition’ officially kicked off on Sunday, 19th July. Returning host, Ebuka, got the show rolling by taking viewers on a tour of the house before introducing the 20 housemates who will be vying for the N85m grand prize… Read Full Story
The Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) will hold all the existing rates at its meeting this week, a financial expert has predicted… Read Full Story
The Petroleum Products Pricing Regulatory Agency (PPPRA) says full deregulation of the downstream oil and gas sector will help force down the price of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) otherwise called petrol… Read Full Story
IN compliance with one of the conditions attached to the $3.4 billion Rapid Financing Instrument from the International Monetary Fund (IMF) for the purpose of addressing the severe economic impact of the Covid-19 shock and hamstrung by the sharp fall in oil prices as well as the reduction in Diaspora remittances… Read Full Story
Ours is a country that wastes its best. If you have exceptional talents, be careful! Sooner or later, they will come for you. The hatred will come not only from your classmates but even from your teachers, your uncles and aunties. Household enemies can be the deadliest of all foes. The talents that bloom in our country… Read Full Story

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!! Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size and Lasting Power in just 7days… CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Jobs! Jobs!! Jobs!!!,Make money from home and get paid in dollars working fully from home. its 2020 COVID-19 PALLIATIVE OPPORTUNITY. You will be paid daily.click here link to be part of it.

SHOCKING! PREMATURE, SMALL DICKED CIVIL SERVANT REVEALS ANCIENT NATURAL SECRET THAT MYSTERIOUSLY JERKED HIS DEAD MANHOOD TO LIFE WITH STIFF ROCK HARD ERECTIONS AND A FULL SIZE

You might also like
Latest News

Ribadu condoles family over death of Adamu Muazu Modibbo

Latest News

Police promote 41,863 personnel in 19 months

Latest News

Nollywood star partners NGO to raise N1bn health workers fund

Latest News

EKEDC employee arraigned over alleged fraud of N181,000

Comments

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. AcceptRead More