The Zamfara State chapters of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and the Trade Union Congress (TUC) have commended the government for the payment of backlog of salaries owed civil servants by the immediate past administration.

A press statement by the unions on Saturday in Gusau noted that non-payment of their three months salaries and pensions created untold hardships, hunger and uncertainty among workers and their families.

According to the statement signed by the NLC Chairperson, Comrade Sani Halliru, and the TUC Chairperson, Comrade Saidu Mudi, “on behalf of the Zamfara State civil servants, the two labour unions wish to express their appreciation and gratitude to Zamfara State Government under the able leadership of Governor Dauda Lawal for the payment of April and May 2023 salaries.

“In what can be termed as responsible leadership, in less than a month of taking over affairs of the state, the present administration of Dr. Dauda Lawal has salvaged the workers by paying the backlog salaries.

“However, the NLC and TUC leadership of the organised Labour in the state urge the state government to also extend the same action to the remaining workers of some ministries that are yet to receive their March salaries.

“We also wish to call on the state government to ensure timely payment of workers salaries as well as pensions and other welfare packages for effective service delivery.”

READ ALSO FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE