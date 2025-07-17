Zamfara welcomes new High Court, Appeal Court Judges

Zamfara State has ushered in a new era for its Judiciary following fresh appointments to both the High Court and the Court of Appeal.

Speaking at the inauguration of the new Judges at the Government House Chamber, Governor Dauda Lawal urged the Judges to prioritise swift and fair justice for the people, reinforcing his administration’s commitment to legal reforms for public trust.

A statement on Thursday by the Governor’s spokesperson, Sulaiman Bala Idris, said Lawal presided over the ceremony as the Chief Judge of the state administered the oath of office and allegiance to the three High Court Judges and three Shari’ah Court of Appeal Kadis.

The High Court Judges are Garba Sirajo, Bashir Rabi and Abdullahi Nasir, while the Kadis are Ibrahim Jibril, Muhammad Sanusi Magami and Sha’aban Mansir.

In his remarks at the ceremony, Governor Lawal explained that the Appeal Court Judges were appointed after due consideration and approval of the National Judicial Council.

The Governor said, “Let me first congratulate you on your well-deserved appointments. Your appointments reflect the confidence that the Judicial has reposed in you. Therefore, I call on you to justify this confidence by demonstrating high professionalism, honesty, integrity and impartiality in your duties.

“I wish to recognise the efforts and commitment of the Honourable Chief Judge and Chairman, Zamfara State Judicial Service Commission, Hon. Justice Kulu Aliyu, and indeed her entire team, for a job well done, as all the nominees forwarded to the National Judicial Council were accepted and appointed.

“It is a fact that a significant building block of a just, equitable and fair society is the dispassionate, unbiased and timely dispensation of justice.

“This statement resounds and is most especially true for our administration as we strive to shift the paradigm, Rescue Zamfara State and rebuild our community with every citizen playing a role and being held accountable.

“This is a crucial time for the state’s Judiciary to support the current administration’s efforts to enhance citizens’ well-being.

“The ongoing collaboration between the Executive and the Judiciary is essential to achieving our goals.

“I assure you of my continuous support, and my administration will provide the necessary benefits, allowances and a suitable working environment to help you perform at your best.”

Governor Lawal further emphasised that the Judges’ appointment consolidates their valued experience in service for the benefit of society.

“It is a heavy responsibility, but with Allah’s help, you will do the right thing, prioritise swift justice to rebuild society and restore trust in governance.

“The administration has invested in security, infrastructure, health, education and human capital over the past two years despite regional security challenges.

“We increased the minimum wage from N7,000 to N70,000, provided Ramadan and Sallah bonuses, introduced a 13th-month productivity allowance, and cleared 13 years of unpaid gratuities from 2011 to 2023. We are dedicated to sustainable development in Zamfara State,” the Governor said.

ALSO READ TOP STORIES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

