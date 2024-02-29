Zamfara State government has concluded the third phase of its free modified outreach programme, treating a total of 2,213 individuals.

The third phase of the programme lasted between February 23 and 25, 2024, according to a statement by the Sulaiman Bala Idris, spokesperson to Governor Dauda Lawal.

According to him, the special modified medical outreach programme began in July 2023, providing free medical services to individuals with cataract extraction, groin swellings such as hernia and hydroceles, Vesico-Vaginal Fistula (VVF) repairs and health education.

The statement said, “Governor Lawal’s administration launched a free modified medical outreach programme to provide medical assistance to vulnerable individuals.

“The programme offers free medical treatment for people suffering from common surgical conditions such as cataracts, hernia, hydroceles and VVF.

“Besides medical assistance, the programme also educates citizens on the importance of maintaining good health and wellness.

“This initiative is a positive step towards improving the overall health and well-being of the community.

“The Outreach programme has so far treated 2,213 persons using tele-screening to provide specialist care to patients from rural and semi-urban areas, covering the 14 Local Government Areas of the state.

“This approach has enabled patients in remote locations to receive medical attention they need from qualified professionals.

“The three phases have so far operated cases include 876 groin swellings & lumps/special, 931 cataract extraction/ others and 84 Vesico-Vaginal/rectal Fistula.

“The dedicated centres for the outreach are General Hospital Gusau, King Fahad General Hospital, Yariman Bakura Specialist Hospital while all special cases are referred to the Federal Medical Centre Gusau.”