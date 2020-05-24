Zamfara to engage 700 youths in community policing

Governor Bello Matawalle of Zamfara State, on Sunday, announced his administration’s readiness to train and engage about 700 youths in community policing across the state.

Matawalle made the disclosure while addressing people at his Maradun country home, as part of activities lined up for this year’s Eid-El Fitr celebrations.

The governor, who said that 50 youths would be selected from each of the 14 local government areas of the state, added that the beneficiaries would be trained on the handling of security issues.

“Those to be recruited under this programme will have their traditional and community leaders as guarantors and they must be of proven characters.

“The state government will fully fund the organisation, with all the necessary equipment, offices and other logistics, as endorsed by the authorities,” he said.

Matawalle also said that the security outfit would assist the state in addressing security challenges, adding that the initiative was to complement the current policy of the Inspector-General of Police (IGP).

He renewed his call on bandits to embrace his administration’s peace and reconciliation initiative, surrender their arms and embrace peace or face the consequences of their actions. (NAN)

