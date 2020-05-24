Zamfara to build 147 hospitals – Govt

Zamfara State government has approved the construction of 147 hospitals in the state as part of measures to address the ailing health sector .

This was disclosed by Governor Bello Matawalle when he paid Sallah homage to the Emir of Maradun, Alh Garba Tambari in his Palace immediately after the Eid prayer on Sunday.

A statement issued by the Special Adviser Public Enlightenment, Media and Communications, Zailani Bappa noted that the governor travelled to Maradun birthplace to observe this year’s Eid-el-Fitr celebration.

He told the first class traditional rule that his administration has concluded arrangement to start the construction of told 147 hospitals across the state.

According to the governor, the 50-bed hospitals when completed will each have a tricycle ambulance to serve the people in the remote areas .

Commenting further, he remarked that the decision to construct these hospitals and to provide ambulances is to bring healthcare closer to the remote areas of the state.

He noted that the health sector is in despair and need urgent attention to resusticate it, saying, it will also serve as an avenue of networking health services in the state.

“The decision to work on this project is also to ensure that we fulfil our promises to the electorate that our administration will be people oriented and not self serving,” Matawalle added.

