Zamfara students emerge first in national Mathematics quiz competition

The Zamfara State students emerged first at the concluded national Mathematics Olympiad and Quiz competition held at Usman Danfodio University Sokoto.

This was announced today Thursday by the Executive Chairman Zamfara state Universal Basic Education professor Nasiru Garba Anka while showcasing the achievements in the state.

In a statement issued by the PRO Ibrahim Musa Maizare said the ZSUBEB chairman has consistently lauded the efforts of Governor Dauda Lawal for prioritizing education in the state,which he said has started yielding positive results.

The statement reads in parts:” the Executive Chairman Zamfara state Universal Basic Education Board (ZSUBEB) is delighted to announce that Zamfara State has secured first place at the 61st National Olympiad and Quiz Competition organized by the Mathematical Association of Nigeria (M.A.N).

“The prestigious competition took place on September 1, 2025, at Usman Danfodio University, Sokoto, with participants from all 36 states of the federation and the FCT, Abuja.

“Representing Zamfara State were six outstanding students—two each from primary, junior secondary, and senior secondary schools—carefully selected by the state’s M.A.N branch.

“In the highly competitive senior secondary school category, Zamfara’s representatives, Ahmad Muhammad and Sayyidat Sani, scored an impressive 98%, securing the first position for the state. Enugu State came second, while Rivers State placed third.

“Professor Anka assured the students that, God willing, he would facilitate their introduction to the Honourable Commissioner of Education and later to Governor Dauda Lawal for formal recognition.

“As ZSUBEB Chairman, since assumption in office, Zamfara State has recorded remarkable successes in academic competitions at the national level.

