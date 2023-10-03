House of Representatives, on Tuesday, urged the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Kayode Adeolu Egbetokun and other security agencies in the country to intensify efforts and deploy personnel and intelligence capabilities to secure the immediate and safe release of the seven abducted corps members in Zamfara still in captivity.

This followed the promotion of a motion moved by Hon Unyime Idemm and Seven others titled “Call on the Inspector General of Police IGP, to Intensify Efforts to Secure the Immediate and safe release of the Seven Abducted Corps Members in Zamfara State” at the Plenary season presided over by the Deputy Speaker Hon Benjamin Kalu.

Others Co-sponsor of the motion are Hon. Emmanuel Ukpongudo, Hon. Okpolupm Etteh,Hon. Paul Ekpo, Hon. Ime Bassey Okon, Hon. Clement Jimbo Hon. Martins EsinHon. Hon Patrick Umoh Hon. Mark Esset and Hon. Uduak Odudoh.

While moving the motion, Hon Unyime Idem said that the House “notes that the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) is a vital national programme aimed at fostering unity and promoting national development by deploying graduates to various States for a mandatory

one year of service.

“Also notes that on 17 August 2023, eight corps members from Akwa Ibom State were abducted by gunmen in Zamfara State, on their way to the place of primary assignment (PPA) with a current demand of two hundred million Naira.

“Aware that in May 2023, seven corps members were kidnapped in Rivers State on their way from the orientation camp in Ondo State and released after paying ransom.

“Alarmed at the incident accounts for the many other corps members who have had to go through the traumatic experience of abduction in the course of their service to the nation.

“Worried that continuous re-occurrence targeted at innocent corps members has raised significant security concerns, threatened the lives of young citizens, eroded public trust and confidence in the government’s ability to protect its citizens, and posed the potential to mar the core objective of the National Youth Service Corps.

“Cognizant of the urgent need for drastic measures to secure the immediate release of the remaining seven abducted corps members following the release of one of them, as confirmed by the Director General of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) on 20 September 2023 and restore confidence in the nation’s national security system.”

The motion was unanimously supported by other members when it was put into voice vote.

The House equally mandated the Committee on National Security and Intelligence to ensure compliance and report back within one week for further legislative action.





READ ALSO FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE