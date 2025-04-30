Zamfara Rep sponsors 100 female students at FCET Gusau

A member of the House of Representatives representing the Bungudu/Maru Federal Constituency, Hon. Dr. Abdulmalik Bungudu, has announced a full scholarship program for 100 female indigenes of his constituency in the state.

In a statement issued on Tuesday evening in Gusau, the lawmaker’s chief spokesperson, Aminu Lawal Bungudu, revealed that all the sponsored female students will be studying N.C.E. programs at the Federal College of Education Technical (FCET) in Gusau.

The statement reads: “We have made adequate provisions that would cater for all the needs of each beneficiary such as the purchase of admission forms, payment of registration fees and provision of semester upkeep allowances throughout the duration of their respective programs” Hon. Zannan Bungudu said.

“The program is under the supervision of the lawmaker’s education/scholarship committee chaired by Mallam Muhammad Lawal Adamu”.

According to the committee chairman, so far, benefitting students have collected their admission letters and commenced the necessary documentation to pave the way for lectures.

Recalled that Hon. Zannan Bungudu had earlier this year sponsored fifty students of Bungudu/Maru to undergo various courses at Federal Polytechnic Kaura Namoda.

The overall objectives of the lawmaker’s education project is to fight illiteracy, enhance security and lay a solid foundation to better the future youth and societal development.

